Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Give $4.5 Million to Support Youth Literacy

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation today announced a $4.5 million investment to support students, teachers and nonprofit organizations working to support and improve youth literacy across the country. The donations include more than $3 million in youth literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a local literacy nonprofit on World Teacher Day.

“At Dollar General, we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support youth literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”

Youth Literacy Grants

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s more than $3 million in grants will support nearly 760 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across the 46 states in which Dollar General currently operates. More than 425,000 students nationwide are expected to be positively impacted by this funding through new and/or expanded literacy programs, and the purchase of technology, equipment, books, or materials to enhance reading programs. Visit DGliteracy.org for a complete list of grant recipients.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”

Today’s youth literacy announcement follows the Foundation’s historic and largest one-day donation of more than $10.5 million in May 2021 to support adult, family and summer literacy programs. Applications for the 2022 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available at DGliteracy.org in January 2022.

DonorsChoose Partnership

Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s partnership with DonorsChoose will fund $1.45 million in literacy projects posted by teachers on DonorsChoose.org. These funds will provide much-needed tools and resources in underserved schools where the vast majority of students receive Free or Reduced-Price Lunch (FRPL).

