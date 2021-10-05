Anthem Inc. Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today organizational changes to the senior leadership team reflecting the company’s continued positioning for future growth and preparing to meet the evolving needs of the industry, its consumers and the communities they serve.

“The breadth and depth of our leadership ensures that we stand ready to deliver on our promises to those we are privileged to serve and our commitment to drive health beyond healthcare,” said Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO. “Collectively, these individuals are industry leaders who are dedicated to driving growth, change and innovation as we work to become a lifetime, trusted health partner.”