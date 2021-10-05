checkAd

Meridian Named Top Performing Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 23:01  |  21   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row Meridian Bank has earned a spot on Piper Sandler’s “Sm-All Stars,” its list of top performing U.S. small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, a leading middle-market investment bank and institutional securities firm, publishes this list annually in order to “uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world,” according to the report. To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and needed to out-perform industry medians in the following metrics: Earnings per share (EPS) growth, loan growth, deposit growth, and return on average equity (ROAE). Meridian ranked third on the Sm-All Stars List in EPS growth at 155%, compared to the national median of 27.7%. Meridian ranked second on the list in return on average equity at 27.2%, compared to the national median of 11%.

“Our inclusion on this distinguished list for a second year in a row is a great honor. In this unprecedented operating environment, our team proved its commitment to our customers and community in delivering essential banking services,” said Chris Annas, CEO of Meridian Bank. “I’m very proud of our people and our high-performance culture, as we build the best bank in our region.”

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. All numbers are unaudited.

Contact: Christopher J. Annas
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com
484.568.5001





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meridian Named Top Performing Bank MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - For the second year in a row Meridian Bank has earned a spot on Piper Sandler’s “Sm-All Stars,” its list of top performing U.S. small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, a leading middle-market investment bank …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...