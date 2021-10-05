Huntington Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the El Grande Project in Nayarit State, Mexico

Lago De Oro SA de CV holds title to the 537 sq. km El Grande exploration property located near the town of Acaponeta in the State of Nayarit, Mexico, approximately 150 km southeast of the resort city of Mazatlán in the State of Sinaloa.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (“ Huntington " or the “ Company ”) announces that it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in Lago De Oro SA de CV, a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Delaware-based Lago de Oro LLP.

The El Grande property is located in the southern portion of the 700 km-long Sierra Madre Metalogenic province that hosts significant gold, silver and base-metal deposits and producing mines. The project covers large areas of altered volcanic rocks and is being targeted for its copper, gold and silver potential. Huntington intends to initiate its regional exploration program upon closing of the transaction, about the end of November.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the completion of due diligence, Huntington has agreed to pay to Lago De Oro LLP the following; 1) US$500,000 cash, 2) 4.0 million shares of Huntington, at a price per share as determined at the close of the proposed acquisition, 3) a Net Smelter Return capped at 2%, and 4) milestone bonus payments of 2 shares per ounce of gold equivalent precious metal that is added to a geologically modeled resource from one or more deposits within El Grande, which are in turn, contained within a pit or stope constrained mine model. The first issuance will be made after an initial threshold of 500,000 gold equivalent ounces is modeled in an independent resource estimate.

Appointment of a Strategic Advisor to the Board

Huntington is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce A Pate as a Strategic Advisor to the Board. Mr. Pate is the General Partner of Pate Capital Partners LP, which he founded in 2004 to invest in publicly traded companies with an emphasis in the energy- and resource-related sectors.

Prior to founding Pate Capital Partners LP, Mr. Pate spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley & Co. as a principal of the firm, where he managed fixed income and equity portfolios for entrepreneurs, foundations, and corporations. Mr. Pate has served on the Board of Directors of ClearSign Technologies Inc. since 2019, where he is currently Chairman of the Governance/Nomination committee while also sitting on the Audit and Compensation Committees.