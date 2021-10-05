VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced today that it intends to withdraw the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares and related units from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and list its common stock and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) following, and subject to, the completion of its previously announced business combination (the “Proposed Transaction”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), which is expected to close on or around October 15, 2021. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, VIH will change its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc. The Company expects its common stock and warrants to commence trading on NYSE on or about October 18, 2021 under the symbols “BKKT” and “BKKT WS,” respectively. VIH’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares are expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the transfer to NYSE is complete. The last day of trading of VIH’s units on Nasdaq is expected to be October 15, 2021, assuming closing of the Proposed Transaction on such date.

