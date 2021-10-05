VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced today that it intends to withdraw the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares and related units from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and list its common stock and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) following, and subject to, the completion of its previously announced business combination (the “Proposed Transaction”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), which is expected to close on or around October 15, 2021. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, VIH will change its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc. The Company expects its common stock and warrants to commence trading on NYSE on or about October 18, 2021 under the symbols “BKKT” and “BKKT WS,” respectively. VIH’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares are expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the transfer to NYSE is complete. The last day of trading of VIH’s units on Nasdaq is expected to be October 15, 2021, assuming closing of the Proposed Transaction on such date.
The decision to list on NYSE was made in consideration of the Proposed Transaction and enables the post-combination company to be listed alongside other innovative technology companies that are also listed on NYSE. The Nasdaq delisting and NYSE listing are subject to the closing of the Proposed Transaction and fulfillment of all NYSE listing requirements.
About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.
About Bakkt
Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending, reduces payment costs, and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: http://www.bakkt.com/.
