146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development of Neurologic Disease Therapeutics

World's Leading Academic Neurologists and Neuroscientists to Present at ANA2021

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Virtual Annual Meeting, ANA2021 will welcome more than 1,000 academic neurologists and neuroscientists from around the world to share exciting research updates and best practices as they explore the latest research and developments in therapeutics related to inherited and acquired neurologic diseases. ANA2021 is the 146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association (ANA).

As always, the Virtual Annual Meeting will offer scientific symposia highlighting cutting-edge research in neurology, Interactive Workshops that spotlight advances across the full spectrum of neurologic and neuroscience subspecialties, and Professional Development courses to help academic neurologists and neuroscientists at all career levels connect and excel. Attendees of the Virtual Annual Meeting will gain special access to the new fully virtual SIG Series sessions taking place in November and December, outside of the Annual Meeting program. 

"This year's meeting will offer an exciting exploration of the many advances in academic neuroscience and neurology that have been made this past year, in spite of operating under challenging conditions brought about by the pandemic," observed ANA2021 Scientific Program Advisory Committee Chair Conrad "Chris" Weihl, MD, PhD. "In addition to the education program, the meeting includes networking opportunities and E-poster presentations that are available for viewing throughout the duration of the virtual meeting."

This year's plenary sessions focus on bench to bedside developments in therapeutics related to inherited and acquired neurologic diseases. Topics include advances in the genetics, pathophysiology and therapeutics of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and epilepsy.

Nobel Laureate, Gregg Semenza, MD, PhD, will join a session focused on hypoxia in the CNS and how the molecular pathway, hypoxia-inducible factor 1 alpha (HIF1α), which he discovered, is a target for therapies in stroke and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. The 2021 Presidential Symposium will explore the global and US impact of the SARS-COV-2 pandemic, including vaccine development and deployment, population impact and responses, and the neurological complications. Details of the contemporary understanding of neurobiological processes will be presented, as well as a review of the neurocognitive sequelae in COVID survivors. The meeting will kick off with a networking event for junior and early career attendees on Friday, October 15. The education program will commence on Saturday, October 16 with the Opening Symposium: Insights into the Genetic Underpinning and Treatment of Epilepsy.

