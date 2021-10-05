Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 1450846. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on November 4, 2021 at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 1450846.