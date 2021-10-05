American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that its operating partnership, American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP, priced a $400 million offering of senior unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration. These seven-year notes were issued at 99.928 percent of par value with a coupon of 2.250 percent and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by American Campus Communities, Inc. Interest on the notes is payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15, with the first payment due and payable on January 15, 2022. The notes will mature on January 15, 2029. American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP expects to use the net proceeds (after expenses) of approximately $394.4 million to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general business purposes. Settlement is scheduled for October 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are the Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering and Capital One Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Regions Securities LLC are the Co-Managers.