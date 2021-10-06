Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference

Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli will share the Company’s vision of becoming the largest and most trusted provider of data, SaaS-based applications, and tech-enabled services in the property technology space. The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors will be invited to ask questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the live event.

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. ( TSXV: VXTR | OTCQB: VXTRF ) (“ Voxtur ” or the “ Company ”), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Conference, taking place virtually on October 7, 2021.

Event: Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, October 7 at 11:00 AM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3ibN610

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation, and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 479-9547