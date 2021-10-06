checkAd

AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2021 Second Quarter Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 00:24  |  37   |   |   

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), has released second quarter 2021 financials. 

With little change in YTD sales between 2020 and 2021, along with a strong focus on controlling costs, AIFS reported a growth in net income to $218,399, a $60,000 increase from the same period in 2020. AIFS reported EPS of $0.05 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,494,577.

Cash flow projections continue to show a strong second half of 2021, with a healthy position at year end.

Auto-Graphics has continued to evolve and address unique demands from libraries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. By adapting smart workflows and implementing more automated functionality to its products, they have been able to assist libraries in maintaining daily administration and serving their communities with minimal interruption.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for over 50 years. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS – “Software as a Service.”) For more information, visit A-G on their website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Becky Bates
Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1514

rlb@auto-graphics.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2021 Second Quarter Financials RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), has released second quarter 2021 financials.  With little change in YTD sales between 2020 and 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Better Collective announces the winners of Bookmaker Awards 2022
PowerTap Files Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...