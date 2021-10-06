AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2021 Second Quarter Financials

With little change in YTD sales between 2020 and 2021, along with a strong focus on controlling costs, AIFS reported a growth in net income to $218,399, a $60,000 increase from the same period in 2020. AIFS reported EPS of $0.05 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,494,577.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), has released second quarter 2021 financials.

Cash flow projections continue to show a strong second half of 2021, with a healthy position at year end.

Auto-Graphics has continued to evolve and address unique demands from libraries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. By adapting smart workflows and implementing more automated functionality to its products, they have been able to assist libraries in maintaining daily administration and serving their communities with minimal interruption.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for over 50 years. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS – “Software as a Service.”) For more information, visit A-G on their website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Becky Bates Auto‐Graphics, Inc. (909) 569‐1514 rlb@auto-graphics.com