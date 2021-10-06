Vital Energy Inc. Lampman New Drill Results – Update

From August 29 th to now, the three (3) horizontal wells (HZ C7-4, HZ C8-4 and HZ D8-4) total average daily oil production has stabilized at approximately 630 barrels per day. The average water cut (BS&W) is approximately 13% and the oil’s API is 32.5 (sweet light oil).

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy Inc. (“Vital” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that three (3) horizontal wells have been successfully drilled and completed in Q3 2021 in Lampman, SW Saskatchewan, on a multi-well pad (01-04-006-05W2). The completed formation is in the Frobisher zone.

The three (3) wells are pipelined to an adjacent third-party oil battery. All three (3) Pump Jack wells include equipment with electric motors with electric power supplied by the SaskPower grid in the area. As a result, lower maintenance costs are anticipated which should significantly improve field netbacks.

Vital is the Operator of the three (3) wells in the Lampman area and maintains a 100% working interest.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company (“VUX” TSXV) whose primary focus is developing light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

