Vital Energy Inc. Lampman New Drill Results – Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy Inc. (“Vital” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that three (3) horizontal wells have been successfully drilled and completed in Q3 2021 in Lampman, SW Saskatchewan, on a multi-well pad (01-04-006-05W2). The completed formation is in the Frobisher zone.

From August 29th to now, the three (3) horizontal wells (HZ C7-4, HZ C8-4 and HZ D8-4) total average daily oil production has stabilized at approximately 630 barrels per day. The average water cut (BS&W) is approximately 13% and the oil’s API is 32.5 (sweet light oil).

The three (3) wells are pipelined to an adjacent third-party oil battery. All three (3) Pump Jack wells include equipment with electric motors with electric power supplied by the SaskPower grid in the area. As a result, lower maintenance costs are anticipated which should significantly improve field netbacks.

Vital is the Operator of the three (3) wells in the Lampman area and maintains a 100% working interest.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company (“VUX” TSXV) whose primary focus is developing light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

Cautionary Statement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the business of Vital, including future plans and objectives. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Vital’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Vital and on assumptions Vital believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: Vital's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects ‎and the exploration required for such projects; the ‎costs of Vital's projects; Vital's general ‎and administrative costs remaining constant; and the ‎market acceptance of Vital's business strategy.

