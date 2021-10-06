checkAd

Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:PGM LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has agreed to issue 3,307,619 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$1.05 per Unit (the “Transaction”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$3,473,000 on a non-brokered basis to Anglogold Ashanti Limited (“Anglogold”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$1.36 for 18 months from the closing of the Transaction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Transaction to fund the continued ramp up of operations at its 100%-owned PureGold Mine Project located in Red Lake, Ontario, underground drilling and development of the high-grade 8 zone, and for general corporate purposes.

It is expected that the closing of the Transaction will occur on or about October 15, 2021 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and SARB approval. The securities to be issued under the Transaction will have a hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Anglogold is considered a “related party” of Pure Gold as it currently owns approximately 14.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pure Gold on a non-diluted basis and, accordingly, the Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The Transaction is exempt from the minority approval requirement of Section 5.6 and the formal valuation requirement of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the Transaction, exceeds 25% of Pure Gold’s market capitalization. A material change report in connection with the Transaction will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Transaction. This shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wishes to complete the Transaction in a timely manner.

