CloudMD Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy"). The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of CloudMD with a framework for nominating directors of the Company.

CloudMD is committed to: (i) facilitating an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special meeting, process; (ii) ensuring that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees; and (iii) allowing shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation. The Policy is intended to further these objectives.

The Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors are made by holders of record of common shares of the Company. The Policy fixes certain deadlines by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of CloudMD unless nominated in accordance with the Policy.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be received by the Company not less than 30 days and not more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be received by the Company not later than the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice to the Company must be received by the Company no later than the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

