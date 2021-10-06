checkAd

Brookfield to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield will hold its third quarter 2021 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released on November 11th before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1263307
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.   This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
  • Telephone replay will be archived and available until November 25, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 1263307).

Webcast

Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$625 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618 3469
kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com 		Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
linda.northwood@brookfield.com




