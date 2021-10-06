Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Announces Offering of $400 Million of New Senior Notes

Bonanza Creek expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to repay all borrowings outstanding under the CPPIB Crestone Peak Resources America Inc. (“Crestone Peak”) credit facility, to repay borrowings under Bonanza Creek’s credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be subject to a “special mandatory redemption” in the event that the transactions contemplated by the Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (“Extraction”) merger agreement and the Crestone Peak merger agreement are not consummated.

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”) (NYSE: BCEI) announced today that it has priced a private placement (the “Offering”) to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) at par. The Offering is expected to close on or around October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Denver-Julesburg Basin, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: “BCEI.”