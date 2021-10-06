checkAd

Ceridian Announces Streaming Pay

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 02:30  |  42   |   |   

New Dayforce Wallet feature will stream pay automatically to workers’ wallets as wages are earned

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced streaming pay as the next evolution of payroll at the inaugural Ceridian World Tour. As part of Dayforce Wallet, streaming pay will automatically deliver earned wages to workers’ wallets at the end of each work day, eliminating the need to request earnings on-demand.

Currently, millions of people live paycheck to paycheck, with little to no financial buffer in between the 2-4 week pay cycle. As a result, many are forced to carry high-interest credit card debt or resort to payday loans to pay for unexpected life events.

Dayforce Wallet, an industry-first, on-demand pay solution, has helped workers improve their financial well-being by allowing workers to request pay and receive their earned wages in real-time – at no cost to them or the employer. Built with compliance at its core, Dayforce Wallet leverages the Dayforce platform’s continuous calculation engine to ensure taxes and other withholdings are managed as part of an accurate and compliant payroll.

“From how we make purchases to how we save money, technology has disrupted every part of our financial lives, except how we are paid,” said Seth Ross, General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services, Ceridian. “Dayforce Wallet, and now streaming pay, meets this challenge head-on by enabling workers to access their earned wages when they need them.”

Over 600 customers have signed up for Dayforce Wallet, and over 200 customers are now live, including Aaron’s, Danone North America, and OTG Management. For consumers, Dayforce Wallet is quickly becoming the go-to solution for accessing and spending earned money, with the average active Dayforce Wallet user transacting 24 times a month – nearly every day.

Today’s announcement follows new research by The Harris Poll, commissioned by Ceridian, that found 8 in 10 U.S. workers (80%) would prefer to have their pay automatically streamed into their bank accounts as they earn it versus the traditional two-to-four week pay cycle. With this new method of compensation, a similar number (81%) revealed that access to streaming pay at no cost to them would increase their loyalty to their organization and make them feel more valued as an employee.

“With streaming pay, workers can have peace of mind knowing they’ll have the funds to cover unexpected events, helping to improve financial wellness. Meanwhile, employers can offer a benefit that truly puts the employee at the front and center – it’s a win-win for all,” added Ross.

Streaming pay will be available as part of Dayforce Wallet beginning in 2022.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, and our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Hyeri Kim
347.572.9564
Hyeri.Kim@Ceridian.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceridian Announces Streaming Pay New Dayforce Wallet feature will stream pay automatically to workers’ wallets as wages are earnedTORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Better Collective announces the winners of Bookmaker Awards 2022
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...