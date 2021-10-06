Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) in The Lancet Digital Health today

The study - a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis - also included world experts in eye health and epidemiology from Australia, the UK, and China, and was published today in The Lancet Digital Health, one of the world's leading peer-reviewed medical journals. The authors used a gold-standard approach to collect all the research ever published on the link between smart device screen exposure and myopia. After analyzing and statistically combining the available studies, they revealed the most compelling evidence to date implicating digital devices, particularly screen time, as a risk factor for myopia in children.

The authors of the study reviewed over 3,000 published scientific papers using strict inclusion criteria and found thirty-three articles from fourteen countries across Asia and Europe that investigated a link between digital devices and myopia to include in the analysis. They discovered that the majority of these studies reported that exposure to digital screens (including longer periods of screen time and earlier age of first screen exposure in children) was significantly associated with a higher risk of myopia, an increase in the severity of myopia and greater elongation of the eye which is the major anatomical change that results in the onset of myopia. When combined through statistical modelling, the findings from all the available studies showed that, overall, high levels of smart device screen time were associated with almost a 30% higher risk of myopia, and when excessive computer screen time was added, this increased to almost 80%.

The lead author of the study, Dr Joshua Foreman from the University of Melbourne hopes that the publication of these findings in one of the world's leading medical journals will be a call-to-action for more research into the effects of digital screens on the health of our eyes. "It has long been accepted that too much time on near-vision tasks and a lack of outdoor time during childhood are a major driving force behind the worsening global myopia crisis. Mobile devices are a relatively new addition to our lives, and our research has emphasized the emerging evidence implicating these devices as a key myopia risk factor."