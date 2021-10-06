checkAd

Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) in The Lancet Digital Health today

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 03:00  |  54   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major global study linking the use of digital smart devices (smartphones and tablets) with myopia in children was released today by an international collaboration led by researchers in Singapore.

The study - a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis - also included world experts in eye health and epidemiology from Australia, the UK, and China, and was published today in The Lancet Digital Health, one of the world's leading peer-reviewed medical journals. The authors used a gold-standard approach to collect all the research ever published on the link between smart device screen exposure and myopia. After analyzing and statistically combining the available studies, they revealed the most compelling evidence to date implicating digital devices, particularly screen time, as a risk factor for myopia in children.

The authors of the study reviewed over 3,000 published scientific papers using strict inclusion criteria and found thirty-three articles from fourteen countries across Asia and Europe that investigated a link between digital devices and myopia to include in the analysis. They discovered that the majority of these studies reported that exposure to digital screens (including longer periods of screen time and earlier age of first screen exposure in children) was significantly associated with a higher risk of myopia, an increase in the severity of myopia and greater elongation of the eye which is the major anatomical change that results in the onset of myopia. When combined through statistical modelling, the findings from all the available studies showed that, overall, high levels of smart device screen time were associated with almost a 30% higher risk of myopia, and when excessive computer screen time was added, this increased to almost 80%.

The lead author of the study, Dr Joshua Foreman from the University of Melbourne hopes that the publication of these findings in one of the world's leading medical journals will be a call-to-action for more research into the effects of digital screens on the health of our eyes. "It has long been accepted that too much time on near-vision tasks and a lack of outdoor time during childhood are a major driving force behind the worsening global myopia crisis. Mobile devices are a relatively new addition to our lives, and our research has emphasized the emerging evidence implicating these devices as a key myopia risk factor."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) in The Lancet Digital Health today SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A major global study linking the use of digital smart devices (smartphones and tablets) with myopia in children was released today by an international collaboration led by researchers in Singapore. The study - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 11.25% and will ...
146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association to Focus on Research and Development ...
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed
TPG Agrees to Make Majority Investment in Digital Process Automation Leader Nintex
Titel
Qatari Diar Selects Yardi Platform to Digitise Real Estate Operations
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Microsoft and At-Bay partner to offer data-driven cyber insurance coverage
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale