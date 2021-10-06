checkAd

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 06:50  |  87   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Following the closing, the Company expects to have over $9 million in Treasury.

The net proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used primarily for the shooting, purchase and evaluation of seismic, to drill a number of prospects in southern Saskatchewan, marketing and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. The remainder of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GLOBAL HELIUM CORPORATION

"Wes Siemens"

Wes Siemens, P.Eng.
President

For more information:

Global Helium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 877 816 8163
info@globalhelium.com

About Global Helium (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF)

Global Helium is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 650,000 acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan's well-established helium fairway.

Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this internal announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are made as of the date of this internal announcement and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Global Helium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666977/Global-Helium-Corp-Announces-Complet ...

Global Helium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
XS Financial Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Urban-Gro Inc
Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information ...
Amphy, The Largest Live Learning Marketplace, Announces Launch of Social Commerce Amid Record ...
Electrovaya Announces Increased Battery Capacities and New UL Listings
Openly Supports its Rapid Growth with Eight New Strategic Hires, Celebrates Growing to Over 130 ...
Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event ...
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy ...
Titel
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...