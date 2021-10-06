HSO Fund - Capital increase of up to a maximum of CHF 30 million

The fund management company will carry out a capital increase of up to a maximum of CHF 30 million for the HSO Fund in the period from October 11 to 29, 2021, 12.00 CEST. Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. Four (4) subscription rights entitle the subscription of one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss Francs. In total, a maximum of 250,000 new shares will be issued. This increases the number of outstanding shares from 1,000,000 to a maximum of 1,250,000 shares. The issue price is CHF 120.26 net per new share and has been determined in accordance with the fund contract (Art. 17 No. 3). The exact number of new shares to be issued will be determined after the subscription period based on the subscriptions received.

There will be no trading in subscription rights. Subscription rights which have not been exercised during the subscription period will expire with no value after October 29, 2021, 12:00 noon CEST. The payment of the newly issued shares will take place on November 5, 2021.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to expand the high-quality portfolio of properties. Various attractive properties which are in line with the acquisition strategy are, partly exclusively, in the pipeline.

In the mid-term, a listing of the HSO Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange is planned until the end of 2023. The fund is currently traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd.

This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to article 35 ff. of the Financial Services Act.