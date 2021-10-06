Baloise ecosystem partner GoMore expands into Switzerland

Basel, 6 October 2021. In April 2021, Baloise announced that it was investing in Danish peer-to-peer car sharing company GoMore. Now, GoMore is expanding into Switzerland and will initially be providing its car sharing service in Basel and Zurich. To complement GoMore's service offering, Baloise has designed the perfect insurance product to meet the needs of car owners and renters.

Danish peer-to-peer car sharing company GoMore, which became part of the Baloise Mobility ecosystem in April 2021, is about to offer its car sharing model in the Swiss cities of Basel and Zurich. Customers can use the digital platform www.gomore.ch to rent out their own car or to hire one of the cars on offer. In addition, GoMore members in Switzerland will be able to take advantage of the firm's GoMore Keyless service. This keyless sharing technology allows car owners to rent out their cars without having to hand over the keys in person. Instead, the car is locked and unlocked using a smartphone.

Baloise supplements GoMore car sharing service offering with matching insurance solution

Sharing platforms enable the shared use of goods, which comes with its own specific set of claims risks. To cover these risks, Baloise has designed the innovative insurance product SHAREasy-Drive, which received an Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Award in June 2021 under the name Inshareance. 'This modular product provides car owners and renters with extensive customised insurance cover to complement the GoMore car sharing process,' explains Giuseppe Nibali, Head of Mobility Switzerland at Baloise Insurance.