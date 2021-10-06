Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen fuel-cell electric yard trucks from a North American customer. The order has a value of approximately USD 2.1 millionThe yard haulers are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022
