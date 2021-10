Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 07:01 | | 86 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 07:01 | (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen fuel-cell electric yard trucks from a North American customer. The order has a value of approximately USD 2.1 millionThe yard haulers are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022 (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen fuel-cell electric yard trucks from a North American customer. The order has a value of approximately USD 2.1 millionThe yard haulers are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022 (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen fuel-cell electric yard trucks from a North American customer.

The order has a value of approximately USD 2.1 million

The yard haulers are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022



Hexagon Purus Aktie





