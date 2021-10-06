checkAd

Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021, 07:05  |  56   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%, down from 17% previously, and EBIT margin of …

  • (PLX AI) – Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.
  • Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%, down from 17% previously, and EBIT margin of 8.5-9.0% instead of 10%
  • Total number of endoscopes sold was about 1.525 million units, where guidance was above 1.4 million units
  • Ambu investors should brace themselves for another rollercoaster ride for the shares, Sydbank said
  • Although Ambu exceeded its guidance on endoscope sales, the market already expected that number to be higher than 1.4 million, Sydbank said
  • The EBIT margin cut is the main disappointment, SEB said
  • EBIT consensus estimates should come down about 15% after this report, and there is risk of continued negative margin impacts on Ambu into the next year, SEB said
  • While the endoscope sales are 4% above company consensus, indicative Visualisation revenue implies a 1% miss, Bank of America says
  • This may mean analysts are expecting too much on the average selling price, which has been trending down due to an unfavorable mix, with more ENT/Urology scopes sold, which are lower priced, BofA said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on Ambu


Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%, down from 17% previously, and EBIT margin of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
PREVIEW: B&O Expected to Keep Guidance Unchanged, Post EBIT Profit in Q1 Report, Analysts Say
GN Store Nord Buys SteelSeries for DKK 8 Billion
Netcompany Confirms Exploring Acquisition of Intrasoft International
Infineon 2022 Revenue Growth Guidance Better Than Expected, While Massive Capex Surprises: Analysts
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Swisscom Says Federal Administrative Court Keeps Measures Ordered by COMCO
Suss Microtec Confirms FY Outlook Even as Q3 Orders Jump 40%
Sinch Becoming Global Leader Through Acquisitions, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 Vehicles; Deliveries 240,000 Vehicles
RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses
Lundbeck Wins Trintellix Patent Case in U.S. Court
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
PLX AI | Analysen
30.09.21Ambu Short Position Initiated By AQR Capital Management
PLX AI | Analysen
10.09.21Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace
PLX AI | Analysen