Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.

Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%, down from 17% previously, and EBIT margin of 8.5-9.0% instead of 10%

Total number of endoscopes sold was about 1.525 million units, where guidance was above 1.4 million units

Ambu investors should brace themselves for another rollercoaster ride for the shares, Sydbank said

Although Ambu exceeded its guidance on endoscope sales, the market already expected that number to be higher than 1.4 million, Sydbank said

The EBIT margin cut is the main disappointment, SEB said

EBIT consensus estimates should come down about 15% after this report, and there is risk of continued negative margin impacts on Ambu into the next year, SEB said

While the endoscope sales are 4% above company consensus, indicative Visualisation revenue implies a 1% miss, Bank of America says

This may mean analysts are expecting too much on the average selling price, which has been trending down due to an unfavorable mix, with more ENT/Urology scopes sold, which are lower priced, BofA said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on Ambu



