Creapaper successfully completes its EUR 20m Series B financing round, 2021

Creapaper GmbH, the inventor of grasspaper and provider of grasspaper products, has successfully completed its series B financing round welcoming new investors from the USA and Europe.

Creapaper successfully closes its series B EUR 20m financing round, welcoming JS Capital, Ranpak, Schusterman Family Investments, Soros Capital and the EIC Fund as new shareholders. Creapaper's early investor eCAPITAL co-invested in this financing round.

Creapaper uses a patented process to produce the graspap, a raw material required for producing grasspaper, which helps reduce CO 2 emissions and water consumption in the global paper & packaging industry. Creapaper has already developed and placed CO 2 -saving grasspaper products like hygienic papers, food & carrying bags and single-use plastic replacements with retail clients in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and Italy, thereby rapidly expanding its reach throughout Europe.

"This EUR 20m series B is a quantum leap for Creapaper. Welcoming global ecological game changers like Ranpak and JS Capital among our shareholders will add value way beyond money and will enable us to accelerate our growth and to prepare for our global expansion." said Michael Schatzschneider, CFO of Creapaper.

"Ranpak's strategic investment in Creapaper reflects our continued commitment to sustainability and the use of natural substrates to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions," said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. "Creapaper's innovative grasspaper products are primed for expansion across global markets and complements Ranpak's core paper products and sustainable packaging solutions. Working with Creapaper will advance our mission to replace plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives by expanding Ranpak's eco-friendly solution set and paper SKUs for our growing customer base."