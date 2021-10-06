GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in International Ophthalmology Clinics

The paper*, published in the October issue of the International Ophthalmology Clinics under the title “Gene Therapies for the Treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy”, discusses the trials and the outcomes available to date.

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the peer-reviewed journal International Ophthalmology Clinics has published a review of current and past gene therapy clinical trials for the treatment of Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

Three research groups have developed gene therapies for ND4-LHON, the most prevalent and severe genotype of LHONa,b: GenSight Biologics (one Phase I/II trial and three Phase III trials)c,d,e, the Huazhong University of Science and Technology (one Phase I and one open-label trial) and the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami (one Phase I/II trial). Only GenSight’s gene therapy, LUMEVOQ, has completed Phase III trials and reached the registration phase.

“The active research on gene therapies to treat LHON answers the acute need for a safe and effective treatment for patients confronting this blinding disease,” said Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of GenSight Biologics. “We at GenSight Biologics are excited to be at the forefront of these efforts, particularly in Europe where we are already in the registration phase, aiming to bring a therapeutic solution to these patients in 2022.”

Across these clinical trials and different clinical development programs, a sustained and clinically meaningful bilateral benefit was reported in a substantial proportion of ND4 patients who were unilaterally treated, at rates that surpass the expected natural history of the disease.

“This invited review provides a global perspective on the current gene-based approaches developed to tackle this devastating disease and discusses the positive outcomes observed with LUMEVOQ during the recent trials, bringing hope to our patients,” commented lead author José-Alain Sahel, MD, Distinguished Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), USA; Co-founder of GenSight Biologics; and Founder of the Institut de la Vision (Sorbonne-Université/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, France, which developed and patented the Mitochondrial Targeted Sequence (MTS) technology used in LUMEVOQ.