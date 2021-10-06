BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.10.2021, 07:30 | 27 | 0 |
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 05 Oct 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 28.0198
|£ 24.2853
|Estimated MTD return
|0.32 %
|0.31 %
|Estimated YTD return
|8.04 %
|6.66 %
|Estimated ITD return
|180.20 %
|142.85 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 23.20
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-17.20 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,850.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-23.82 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0