Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Orders for 71 MW from Poland
- (PLX AI) – Nordex gets wind turbine orders for two projects totalling 70.9 MW in Poland.
- The company is supplying 20 N117/3600 turbines
- Both orders which the Nordex Group received end of September also include a Premium Service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years and the option to extend this twice by five years
