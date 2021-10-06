Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Orders for 71 MW from Poland Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 07:31 | | 37 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 07:31 | (PLX AI) – Nordex gets wind turbine orders for two projects totalling 70.9 MW in Poland.The company is supplying 20 N117/3600 turbinesBoth orders which the Nordex Group received end of September also include a Premium Service for the maintenance and … (PLX AI) – Nordex gets wind turbine orders for two projects totalling 70.9 MW in Poland.The company is supplying 20 N117/3600 turbinesBoth orders which the Nordex Group received end of September also include a Premium Service for the maintenance and … (PLX AI) – Nordex gets wind turbine orders for two projects totalling 70.9 MW in Poland.

The company is supplying 20 N117/3600 turbines

Both orders which the Nordex Group received end of September also include a Premium Service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years and the option to extend this twice by five years



