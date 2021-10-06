checkAd

GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries – a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 07:39  |  47   |   |   

  • GN – a global leader in intelligent hearing, audio and video systems – has signed an agreement to acquire SteelSeries – a global innovation driven pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear. GN is acquiring SteelSeries from the Nordic private equity company Axcel
  • Following the expected acquisition, GN gains a very strong position in the attractive upscale gaming gear market and expands its position in the premium audio market
  • SteelSeries will be a new growth engine to GN operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength while benefitting from the industry leading capabilities and track record of GN Audio to drive continuous growth and value creation
  • The total purchase price (enterprise value) for SteelSeries amounts to DKK 8.0 billion  
  • Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated by the beginning of 2022

SteelSeries, with its attractive growth profile and margin structure, presents an attractive new growth opportunity for GN. The acquisition of SteelSeries will bring complementary engineering competencies, commercial capabilities, differentiated brands, a large customer base and an innovative high-growth product offering, adding further technical expertise and IP to GN. SteelSeries will benefit from GN‘s commercial and operational excellence, and financial strength, allowing SteelSeries to continue its strong growth trajectory and take share in the fast-growing market for premium software-enabled gaming gear.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, says: “We have for some time searched for the right way for GN to enter the very interesting gaming market, being keenly interested in the “high-end” segment. SteelSeries delivers on this aspiration of ours and we see a perfect match in terms of technology and commercial capabilities, premium brand positioning, and growth ambitions. SteelSeries brings a highly relevant and competitive portfolio and strong engineering competencies. Combining our forces will benefit both organizations as we enter a future where demand for our portfolios of products will continue to be strong.

Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries, says: “SteelSeries is a premium gaming gear brand with a single-minded focus on helping gamers achieve glory. We are thrilled to become part of GN. The fit is perfect as we both share a relentless drive for creating cutting-edge technology to delight our customers. We see great upside in leveraging each organization’s unique strengths to build an even more formidable, unified company.”

Seite 1 von 4


Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries – a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear GN – a global leader in intelligent hearing, audio and video systems – has signed an agreement to acquire SteelSeries – a global innovation driven pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear. GN is acquiring SteelSeries from the Nordic private …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
A.I.S. Resources Plans New RC Drill Program at Yalgogrin Gold Project
FTI Consulting Enhances Health Solutions Practice with Three Senior Appointments
Wesdome Continues to Define Kiena High Grade Zones Near Underground Infrastructure and at Surface
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:55 UhrCactus Custody (TM) von Matrixport arbeitet mit MetaMask Institutional von ConsenSys zusammen, um institutskonforme Verwahrungsdienstleistungen anzubieten
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
05.10.21Riot Blockchain Announces September Production and Operations Updates
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21DGAP-News: iOmx Therapeutics erhält 65 Millionen Euro in einer Serie-B-Finanzierung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Alpine Income Property Trust Announces New $80 Million Term Loan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Galapagos presents new data from the SELECTION Phase 3 program at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2021 congress
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21IHS Holding Limited startet öffentliches Zeichnungsangebot an der Börse
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: MIG verkauft Beteiligung an Hemovent GmbH an MicroPort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Apollo Names Dave Stangis as Chief Sustainability Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21PDS Biotech Enrolls First Stage of Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patient Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV-16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten