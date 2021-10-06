GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries – a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear

GN – a global leader in intelligent hearing, audio and video systems – has signed an agreement to acquire SteelSeries – a global innovation driven pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear. GN is acquiring SteelSeries from the Nordic private equity company Axcel

Following the expected acquisition, GN gains a very strong position in the attractive upscale gaming gear market and expands its position in the premium audio market

SteelSeries will be a new growth engine to GN operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength while benefitting from the industry leading capabilities and track record of GN Audio to drive continuous growth and value creation

The total purchase price (enterprise value) for SteelSeries amounts to DKK 8.0 billion

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is anticipated by the beginning of 2022

SteelSeries, with its attractive growth profile and margin structure, presents an attractive new growth opportunity for GN. The acquisition of SteelSeries will bring complementary engineering competencies, commercial capabilities, differentiated brands, a large customer base and an innovative high-growth product offering, adding further technical expertise and IP to GN. SteelSeries will benefit from GN‘s commercial and operational excellence, and financial strength, allowing SteelSeries to continue its strong growth trajectory and take share in the fast-growing market for premium software-enabled gaming gear.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, says: “We have for some time searched for the right way for GN to enter the very interesting gaming market, being keenly interested in the “high-end” segment. SteelSeries delivers on this aspiration of ours and we see a perfect match in terms of technology and commercial capabilities, premium brand positioning, and growth ambitions. SteelSeries brings a highly relevant and competitive portfolio and strong engineering competencies. Combining our forces will benefit both organizations as we enter a future where demand for our portfolios of products will continue to be strong.”

Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries, says: “SteelSeries is a premium gaming gear brand with a single-minded focus on helping gamers achieve glory. We are thrilled to become part of GN. The fit is perfect as we both share a relentless drive for creating cutting-edge technology to delight our customers. We see great upside in leveraging each organization’s unique strengths to build an even more formidable, unified company.”