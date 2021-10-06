checkAd

Sascha Hancke reinforces the management of mobilezone Deutschland and powwow as of 1 August 2022

Sascha Hancke reinforces the management of mobilezone Deutschland and powwow as of 1 August 2022

Cologne/Rotkreuz, 6 October 2021

On 1 August 2022, mobilezone Deutschland will expand its management with Sascha Hancke as Managing Director Purchasing & Category Management. As a result, along with co-CEOs Jens Barth and Wilke Stroman, mobilezone will be bolstering the management of powwow GmbH and powwow Berlin GmbH. In addition, Sascha Hancke will join the management of mobilezone Deutschland GmbH.

Sascha Hancke can look back on many years of experience in the telecommunications and consumer electronics sector. Following executive positions at Deutsche Telekom AG and LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, among others, he held posts in sales and category management at Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH for more than ten years. There, as Category Group Head Smartphones & Services, he most recently expanded the market share in the smartphone segment from 6 to over 25 per cent and succeeded in almost doubling the number of mobile communications contracts sold. Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Deutschland and Co-CEO of powwow commented, "I'm delighted that Sascha Hancke has decided to join us. With his valuable trove of experience in the field of telecommunications and consumer electronics, he has everything to succeed in helping to shape our ambitious growth course." Sascha Hancke said about the change, "mobilezone Deutschland's development - with powwow as a fast-growing e-commerce company - is what inspired me to move. I want to make things happen and am convinced that I can do just that in the mobilezone environment."

You can find out more about the management of mobilezone Deutschland at: www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/management-board-germany.html

Media contact
Martina Högger
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
mobilezone ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

