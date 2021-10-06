GN Store Nord Buys SteelSeries for DKK 8 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 07:41 | | 90 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 07:41 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries – a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear.GN Store Nord acquiring SteelSeries at enterprise value DKK 8.0 billion from Axcel private equityGN says gains a very strong position in the … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries – a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear.GN Store Nord acquiring SteelSeries at enterprise value DKK 8.0 billion from Axcel private equityGN says gains a very strong position in the … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries – a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear.

GN Store Nord acquiring SteelSeries at enterprise value DKK 8.0 billion from Axcel private equity

GN says gains a very strong position in the attractive upscale gaming gear market and expands its position in the premium audio market

Says SteelSeries will be a new growth engine to GN operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength while benefitting from the industry leading capabilities and track record of GN Audio

SteelSeries has 350 employees (of which 80 are software engineers) and has offices in Denmark, France, the U.S., China and Taiwan

In 2020, SteelSeries delivered pro forma revenue of DKK 2,175 million and an adj. EBITA margin of 13.3%

In H1 2021, SteelSeries delivered revenue of DKK 1,296 million and an adj. EBITA margin of 14.0%



