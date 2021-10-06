Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lindab Buys Swiss Ventilation Company Tecnovent with Sales of SEK 20 Million (PLX AI) – Lindab acquires the Swiss ventilation company Tecnovent.Tecnovent has annual sales of approximately SEK 20 million and an operating margin that is lower than Lindab's operating margin



