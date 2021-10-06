checkAd

Global Consulting Firm Genioo Opens New London Office

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative management consulting firm, Genioo, has announced the opening of the company's first London office, giving their growing UK team a base, whilst enabling the firm to access great talent and serve clients locally in the UK.

The new office, located at 33 Foley Street, London, W1W 7TL, is the firm's first office in the UK, with offices already in Zug (Switzerland), New York and Boston (United States) and a Center of Excellence in Berlin (Germany).

Genioo already has a growing team on the ground in London, and the new office will provide a solid base for growth, enabling the firm to better serve clients in the Life Sciences industry, a key specialty, and Private Equity locally.

Established in 2012, Genioo is a global consulting firm which works with ambitious leaders to help them bring their vision to life. The challenge for any leader is bridging the gap between thinking and doing. Genioo works alongside its clients to deliver mission-critical projects that translate big ideas into a practical reality – and add lasting value to the business.

Genioo's cross-functional capabilities are extensive. These range from R&D to procurement, from supply chain to global quality programs, and from commercial operations to business development and licensing. In addition to a team of over 60 core consultants and professionals, the firm has a network of over 1,450 vetted senior independents, with deep expertise in both Life Sciences and consulting.  

Alex Brunner, COO and Founder at Genioo commented:

"Our new London office will be an important base for our growing UK team. It will give us the ability to serve our clients in a much more efficient and cost-effective way. Genioo's global reach not only gives us a world perspective, but it gives our clients local and global access to a highly diverse and experienced talent pool. We are really looking forward to welcoming a new team of incredibly talented, driven and passionate individuals that all have the same purpose and goal – to build a world-class service to our clients."

For more information visit the Genioo website.

Contact:
Marianne McAlindon
m.mcalindon@genioo.com
+41 (0) 41 410 72 72

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651803/Genioo_Logo.jpg

 




