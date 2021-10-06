DGAP-News: MeinAuto Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action MeinAuto Group successfully completes debt refinancing to support growth 06.10.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- MeinAuto Group completes debt refinancing with new 7-year, €175 million Term Loan B via sole mandated lead arranger and sole bookrunner, Bank of America Europe DAC

- MeinAuto Group is the leading online platform for digital new car sales in Germany

- MeinAuto Group continued its strong growth trajectory in H1 2021, recording €118.5 million in adjusted revenues, an adjusted EBITDA of €18.5 million, and a continued increase in active subscriber numbers in both its B2B and B2C segment to 47,224



Munich, 6 October 2021 - MeinAuto Group AG, the leading online platform for digital new car sales in Germany, today announced the refinancing of its existing €140 million debt facility with the net proceeds of a new 7-year, €175 million Term Loan B maturing in 2028. The new facility will provide the Company with incremental financial flexibility and simultaneously reduce the company's annual interest payments by approximately €2.5 million. The proceeds of the new Term Loan were applied to repay the outstanding debt facility and pay related transaction fees and expenses, with the remainder to be used to finance the continued expansion of MeinAuto Group's profitable business.

Guus Stoelinga, CFO of MeinAuto Group: "We are pleased to complete this refinancing, which strengthens our balance sheet, increases our free cash flow and provides additional financial flexibility to continue our growth plans. This includes investments in online marketing and branding, as well as expanding our vehicle subscription pool. We are excited to have been able to refinance our existing credit facility and raise incremental capital as we continue to reshape the online new car market and reinforce our position as the leading online platform for digital new car sales in Germany."