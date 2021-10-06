checkAd

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Strategic Partnership Deal with the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB, the Scientific and Technical Center for Building) and is thus strengthening its relations with that organization, a public industrial and commercial company (EPIC) that undertakes 5 key activities: research and expertise, assessment, testing, certification and the dissemination of knowledge.

The CSTB’s objective is to imagine the buildings and cities of the future by guiding and securing sustainable construction and renovation projects. Its goal is to improve the quality of life of the people who use them while anticipating the effects of climate change. To achieve this goal, the center fosters the emergence of innovations and their access to the market by attributing assessments (performance and durability levels) and delivering certifications.

In this respect, the CSTB has been accompanying Hoffmann Green Cement since 2017 by assessing the performance, durability and safety of its low-carbon cements. Hoffmann Green Cement’s strategy in terms of Research and Development is to continually invest in the development of new decarbonized technologies. The signing of this agreement will allow the Company to benefit over the long term from optimized lead-times in the processing of its dossiers for the assessment of its current and future technologies.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “A result of the very close cooperation between our teams and the CSTB teams since 2017 and the mutual trust that has been created, this partnership agreement represents a decisive step for the Company. Indeed, our current clients and the building sector players interested in our technologies are coming to us for a growing number of applications for our low-carbon cements. This deal will enable us to accelerate the assessment of our technologies to provide the best possible response to the current and future challenges facing the construction sector”.

Stéphanie Bondoux, Director of Certification and Accreditation,added: “This partnership agreement further consolidates our relationship with the CSTB and marks our perfect integration within the French building sector’s regulatory and insurance landscape. Furthermore, it will help us meet the growing demand for our effective and sustainable solutions”.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SASU Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Strategic Partnership Deal with the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB) Regulatory News: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Distribution Agreement in Benelux with EcoBati for its H-IONA Cement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Signing of the First Distribution Contract for its new H-IONA Cement With the Ravate Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Commercial Launch of H-IONA, its 4th Technology, the European Market’s Most Decarbonized Cement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten