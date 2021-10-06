checkAd

NOXXON Pharma Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting 2021

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces that new data from the ongoing Phase I/II GLORIA trial in brain cancer will be presented by Dr. Frank Giordano, the principal investigator of the study, in an oral presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, US from November 18 – 21, 2021.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: CXCL12 inhibition in MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma – results of an early proof-of-concept assessment in the multicentric phase I/II GLORIA trial (NCT04121455)
Session Title: Abstract Session: Clinical Trials I
Session Date: Friday, November 19, 2021
Presentation Time: 05:00 – 05:05 p.m. EST / 11:00 – 11:05 p.m. CET
Presenter: Dr. Frank Giordano, Director and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn, Germany

The embargo for abstracts published in the 2021 abstract supplement to the SNO official journal Neuro-Oncology will lift at 07:00 a.m.EST on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and the abstract will be made available at: https://academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology.

To register to the event, please click here.

A copy of the presentation will be available on NOXXON’s website shortly after the event.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON’s lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Visit NOXXON on LinkedIn and Twitter

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON’s dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy).

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON’s open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

