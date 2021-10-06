checkAd

Independent study reveals that shifting in-store QSR dining to reusable tableware would be equivalent to adding an extra 1 million petrol cars on Europe’s roads

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 6.10.2021 AT 09:00

Independent study reveals that shifting in-store QSR dining to reusable tableware would be equivalent to adding an extra 1 million petrol cars on Europe’s roads

The publication of an updated Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) comparing single use and reusable tableware is a major contribution to understanding the drivers to achieving low carbon circularity and ensuring that decisions which affect the future of Europe are evidence-based.

The LCA, commissioned by the European Paper Packaging Alliance (EPPA) and conducted by Ramboll, a leading global independent engineering, design and consultancy company, compared the environmental impacts of reusable and paper-based single-use tableware systems used for dine-in in European Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) today. It found, that contrary to widely-held perceptions, reusable tableware has a significantly higher environmental impact than paper-based single use systems in areas which crucially impact climate change.

Re-usable tableware systems generate 2.8 times more CO2-equivalent emissions than the paper-based single-use system and consume 3.4 times more freshwater.  

Using newly available data, Ramboll updated its original study released in January 2021, and concludes that that the reusable tableware system generates 2.8 times more CO2-equivalent emissions than the paper-based single-use system and consumed 3.4 times more freshwater in today’s QSRs. The reason is the amount of energy and freshwater required to wash and dry used tableware and meet the standards needed to prevent cross-contamination, which is of even more importance during a global pandemic.

Subsequent analysis of these results showed that the full climate impact of shifting in-store dining to reusables in European QSRs would be equivalent to adding an extra 1 million petrol cars on Europe’s roads. The amount of freshwater used to wash the reusable tableware would equal the freshwater needs of a city of 750,000 people. This goes against the objectives set both by the EU’s Green Agenda as well as the UN’s SDG and is of grave concern as it impedes the real need to address climate change today and the progress the packaging industry is making in developing environmentally viable packaging solutions. Huhtamaki calls on the EU and other global institutions to use evidence such as the Ramboll LCA to drive its decision making to ensure the best possible solutions for both consumers and environment.

