Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The Company reported a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $33.5 million, with revenue of $580.9 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $7.8 million, with revenue of $526.9 million, in the second quarter of 2021. The net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months was $43.8 million, with revenue of $1,588.0 million, compared with a net profit from continuing operations of $23.5 million, with revenue of $1,474.5 million, in the first nine months of 2020.

Highlights for the third quarter, compared with the second quarter of 2021, were:

  • Stolt Tankers reported operating profit of $24.1 million, up from $12.6 million, reflecting improved trading results, lower owning expenses and a gain on the sale of a ship.  
  • The Stolt Tankers Joint Service (STJS) Sailed-in Time-Charter Index improved slightly from 0.51 to 0.53. The STJS sailed-in revenue for the quarter was $18,795 per operating day basis an average size per ship of 32,020 deadweight tonnes (DWT).
  • Stolthaven Terminals reported operating profit of $19.8 million, up from $18.3 million, driven by improved utilisation at several owned terminals, partly offset by lower equity income at joint ventures.
  • Stolt Tank Containers reported operating profit of $24.7 million, up from $12.5 million, reflecting higher transportation and demurrage revenue.
  • Stolt Sea Farm reported an operating profit before fair value adjustment of biomass of
    $3.5 million compared with an operating loss of $1.4 million, reflecting a strong improvement in sales prices for both turbot and sole.
  • Corporate and Other reported an operating loss of $2.2 million compared with a loss of $0.9 million as a result of higher accruals towards profit sharing and long-term incentives.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented: “The improvement in the third quarter was primarily a result of very strong performances and market conditions at Stolt Tank Containers and Stolt Sea Farm. At Stolt Tankers we saw a recovery in contract nominations following the second-quarter negative impact of the Houston freeze in February. As a result of the higher contract volume carried, we were less reliant on the low paying spot market, which has not yet shown any sign of recovery. At Stolthaven Terminals we continued to see an increase in utilisation and throughput volumes, driving improvements in revenue. Stolt Tank Containers’ markets continue to show strength with rising freight rates and higher demurrage revenue compensating for the rising costs. At Stolt Sea Farm the strong demand for both turbot and sole led to increased sales volume and solid increases in prices during the traditionally strong summer season.

