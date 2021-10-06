Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021

LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The Company reported a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $33.5 million, with revenue of $580.9 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $7.8 million, with revenue of $526.9 million, in the second quarter of 2021. The net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months was $43.8 million, with revenue of $1,588.0 million, compared with a net profit from continuing operations of $23.5 million, with revenue of $1,474.5 million, in the first nine months of 2020.

Highlights for the third quarter, compared with the second quarter of 2021, were: