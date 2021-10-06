checkAd

Musk Metals Defines Two High Priority Lithium Targets on Its 100% Owned Elon Property in Abitibi, Quebec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 08:00  |  60   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce it has completed ground and airborne surveys as well as sampling and has identified two high priority lithium/tantalum targets in the southwest portion of its 100% owned Elon Lithium Property, located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord project, in Abitibi, Quebec, which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% LiO2 from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

Following a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc (see news release dated April 26th, 2021) in a Phase 1 of a three Phase exploration program, the Company mandated SL Exploration Inc. to pursue a soil sampling survey, in July 2021, down-ice from magnetic anomalies discovered during the airborne survey. Results shows two lithium targets that warrant further exploration work that are located at the contact of an interpreted intrusion contact. The contact also corresponds with structural features that crosscut it, which could be pipelines for intrusions associated with lithium mineralization, as shown under figure 1 below.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1. Lithium Anomalies in Till and Structural Features, Over Mag

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, We have systematically completed multiple surveys and sampling on the southwestern portion of the Elon property and are excited to test our two new high priority lithium targets. The airborne survey initially identified the magnetic anomalies, and the sampling and groundwork have confirmed their potential to host mineralization. The next phase of work at Elon is designed to provide MUSK with more samples and sufficient data for an anticipated drill program.”

Field Work
The latest exploration program on the Elon Property targeted the western claims of the Property. The purpose of the survey was to complete a soil survey in till to better define the potential of the contact zone of a magnetic anomaly which may be associated with lithium mineralization. The claims are covered by a thick layer of sand in the center and northern part of the Property, while more outcrops and till material are available on the southern part. The survey covered the southern part of these claims and demonstrated outcrops and boulders that indicate that the geology of the Property is a favorable host for lithium mineralization. The boulders and outcrops showed gabbro’s associated with felsic and mafic intrusions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Musk Metals Defines Two High Priority Lithium Targets on Its 100% Owned Elon Property in Abitibi, Quebec VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce it has completed ground and airborne surveys as well as sampling and has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
A.I.S. Resources Plans New RC Drill Program at Yalgogrin Gold Project
FTI Consulting Enhances Health Solutions Practice with Three Senior Appointments
Wesdome Continues to Define Kiena High Grade Zones Near Underground Infrastructure and at Surface
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...