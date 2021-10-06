Musk Metals Defines Two High Priority Lithium Targets on Its 100% Owned Elon Property in Abitibi, Quebec

Following a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc (see news release dated April 26 th , 2021) in a Phase 1 of a three Phase exploration program, the Company mandated SL Exploration Inc. to pursue a soil sampling survey, in July 2021, down-ice from magnetic anomalies discovered during the airborne survey. Results shows two lithium targets that warrant further exploration work that are located at the contact of an interpreted intrusion contact. The contact also corresponds with structural features that crosscut it, which could be pipelines for intrusions associated with lithium mineralization, as shown under figure 1 below.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30 ) is pleased to announce it has completed ground and airborne surveys as well as sampling and has identified two high priority lithium/tantalum targets in the southwest portion of its 100% owned Elon Lithium Property, located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord project, in Abitibi, Quebec, which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% LiO2 from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

Figure 1. Lithium Anomalies in Till and Structural Features, Over Mag

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, “We have systematically completed multiple surveys and sampling on the southwestern portion of the Elon property and are excited to test our two new high priority lithium targets. The airborne survey initially identified the magnetic anomalies, and the sampling and groundwork have confirmed their potential to host mineralization. The next phase of work at Elon is designed to provide MUSK with more samples and sufficient data for an anticipated drill program.”

Field Work

The latest exploration program on the Elon Property targeted the western claims of the Property. The purpose of the survey was to complete a soil survey in till to better define the potential of the contact zone of a magnetic anomaly which may be associated with lithium mineralization. The claims are covered by a thick layer of sand in the center and northern part of the Property, while more outcrops and till material are available on the southern part. The survey covered the southern part of these claims and demonstrated outcrops and boulders that indicate that the geology of the Property is a favorable host for lithium mineralization. The boulders and outcrops showed gabbro’s associated with felsic and mafic intrusions.