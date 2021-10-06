checkAd

Biophytis to Host Virtual KOL Event on Sarconeos (BIO101) on its Lead Projects in COVID-19 and Sarcopenia

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on October 6th, 2021, on its lead projects, Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of COVID-19 and Sarcopenia.

The webinar will feature a presentation by four KOLs including:

  • For the COVA study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19:
    • Professor Suzana Margareth Ajeje Lobo, MD, Hospital de Base Da Faculdade de Medicina de São José Do Rio Preto, São Paulo State, Brazil
    • Dr Girish Balachandran Nair, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine in the division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Medical Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) program and the Associate Program Director for the Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, USA
  • For the SARA study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia:
    • Professor Bruno Vellas, MD, PhD, Chair of the Gerontopole at the University of Toulouse in France
    • Dr Roger A. Fielding, Ph.D., Associate Center Director, Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, Director and Senior Scientist, Nutrition, Exercise Physiology, and Sarcopenia Laboratory, Professor of Nutrition and Medicine, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University School of Medicine as well as Associate Director, Boston Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center Boston, MA

The virtual event will take place on October 6th, 2021, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm CET, with two distinct sessions: COVA/COVID-19 and then SARA/Sarcopenia. In order to register for the event, please click here.

The first session will be dedicated to the COVA project in COVID-19:

  • Time: 5:30 to 6:15pm
  • KOLs: Prof Girish Nair (USA) and Dr Suzanna Lobo (Brazil)
  • Biophytis representatives: Stanislas Veillet (CEO), Evelyne Nguyen (CFO) and Rob Van Maanen (CMO)

The second session will be dedicated to the SARA project in Sarcopenia:

  • Time: 6:45 to 7:30pm
  • KOLs: Pr
  • Bruno Vellas (France) and Dr Roger A. Fielding (USA)
  • Biophytis representatives: Stanislas Veillet (CEO), Evelyne Nguyen (CFO) and Jean Mariani (Scientific Board Director)

