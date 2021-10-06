checkAd

Nokia launches first off-the-shelf, mission-critical Industrial Edge to accelerate the enterprise journey to Industry 4.0

  • Addresses new category of Industry 4.0 applications that require increased capabilities and performance at the network edge, and tight integration with industrial systems and networking solutions
  • Combines on-premise mission-critical edge, workload lifecycle management and simplified IIoT integration in a 'one-stop' industrial edge digitalization platform, delivering high-compute capacity, performance, resilience and security required by mission-critical connected OT use cases 
  • Scalable Edge as-a-service based on consumption gives enterprises a low-cost entry point, scalability and full control over data
  • Nokia ecosystem-neutral approach and integration capabilities give enterprises unparalleled flexibility to swiftly adopt edge innovations from public cloud, industrial partner cloud and industrial ISV applications.

6 October 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has launched the industry’s first cloud-native, mission-critical industrial edge solution to allow enterprises to accelerate their *operational technology (OT) digitalization initiatives and advance their journey to Industry 4.0. The new Nokia MX Industrial Edge is a scalable application and compute solution designed to meet the mission-critical digital transformation needs of asset-intensive industries such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation. It uniquely combines compute, storage, wired/wireless networking, one-click industrial applications and automated management onto a unified, on-premise OT digital transformation platform. 
  
Industry 4.0 requires widespread digitalization and connectivity of equipment, machines and other assets in industrial environments. Due to the volume and velocity of data generated, and the need for real-time automation, increasingly data needs to be processed at the edge – close to where it is generated. By 2025, Gartner predicts that 75% of industrial data will be processed at the edge.   
  
By adopting the Nokia MX Industrial Edge, enterprises will benefit from an on-premise cloud architecture that unifies edge requirements in an easy-to-use, deploy everywhere, as-a-service package. It removes the complexity, knowledge, and economic hurdles typically associated with deployment, integration and life cycle management of high-performance compute applications and mission-critical networking.   

