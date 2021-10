The Nomination Board elected Roberto Lencioni as the Chairman in its organizing meeting. In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

Members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo’s shareholder register as of August 31, 2021, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees. The Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting by February 1, 2022.



