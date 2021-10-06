checkAd

Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Aspo Plc  
Stock exchange release   
October 6, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo

Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo’s shareholder register as of August 31, 2021, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family including AEV Capital Holding Oy
  • Gustav Nyberg, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab
  • Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

The Nomination Board elected Roberto Lencioni as the Chairman in its organizing meeting. In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees. The Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting by February 1, 2022.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of the Board, tel.+358 50 5596580

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.        





