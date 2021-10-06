Dustin Q4 Adjusted EBITA SEK 229 Million vs. Estimate SEK 184 Million
(PLX AI) – Dustin Q4 revenue SEK 5,105 million vs. estimate SEK 4,895 million.Q4 organic growth 20.5%Q4 adjusted EBITA margin 4.5%Q4 EBIT SEK 154 millionQ4 adjusted EPS SEK 0.65
