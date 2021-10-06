B&O Q1 EBIT Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged as Expected
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 millionQ1 free cash flow DKK 21 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 millionB&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: …
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 millionQ1 free cash flow DKK 21 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 millionB&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: …
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.
- Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 million
- Q1 free cash flow DKK 21 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 million
- B&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: Revenue DKK 2.9bn to DKK 3.1bn, EBIT margin before special items 2-4%, and Free cash flow DKK 0m to DKK 100m
- Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 1.4%
- Q1 gross margin 44.8%
- Says component shortages remained a challenge and had a negative impact on both growth and margins
- Says the company’s sourcing team has continued to successfully secure components, but there are still longer delivery times on specific products – especially within the Staged category
Bang & Olufsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare