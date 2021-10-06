checkAd

B&O Q1 EBIT Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged as Expected

Autor: PLX AI
06.10.2021, 07:56  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 millionQ1 free cash flow DKK 21 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 millionB&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: …

  • (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.
  • Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 million
  • Q1 free cash flow DKK 21 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 million
  • B&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: Revenue DKK 2.9bn to DKK 3.1bn, EBIT margin before special items 2-4%, and Free cash flow DKK 0m to DKK 100m
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 1.4%
  • Q1 gross margin 44.8%
  • Says component shortages remained a challenge and had a negative impact on both growth and margins
  • Says the company’s sourcing team has continued to successfully secure components, but there are still longer delivery times on specific products – especially within the Staged category


Bang & Olufsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B&O Q1 EBIT Beats Consensus; Guidance Unchanged as Expected (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 millionQ1 free cash flow DKK 21 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 millionB&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
PREVIEW: B&O Expected to Keep Guidance Unchanged, Post EBIT Profit in Q1 Report, Analysts Say
GN Store Nord Buys SteelSeries for DKK 8 Billion
Netcompany Confirms Exploring Acquisition of Intrasoft International
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Swisscom Says Federal Administrative Court Keeps Measures Ordered by COMCO
Suss Microtec Confirms FY Outlook Even as Q3 Orders Jump 40%
Sinch Becoming Global Leader Through Acquisitions, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy
Ambu Shares Headed for Tough Day After Guidance Cut, Analysts Say
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 Vehicles; Deliveries 240,000 Vehicles
RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses
Lundbeck Wins Trintellix Patent Case in U.S. Court
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21PREVIEW: B&O Expected to Keep Guidance Unchanged, Post EBIT Profit in Q1 Report, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
09.09.21B&O Has Room to Upgrade Outlook, Carnegie Says
PLX AI | Analysen