Borregaard will report third quarter 2021 results on Thursday 21 October 2021 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/ .

A presentation of the third quarter 2021 results will also be held at 08:00 CET at SEB, Filipstad Brygge 1, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



