Saint-Gobain Targets Average Organic Sales Growth 3-5% for 2021-2025
- (PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain targets average organic sales growth of 3-5% for 2021-2025.
- Also targets operating margin of 9-11% and free cash flow conversion ratio above 50%
- Targets ROCE of 12-15%
- Annual dividend payout ratio representing 30-50% of recurring net income
- Aims for EUR 2 billion share buyback over the period
