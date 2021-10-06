DFDS ORDERS 100 ELECTRICAL VOLVO TRUCKS FOR LOGISTICS NETWORK

INVESTOR NEWS NO.31/2021

Order of 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks is Europe’s largest heavy-duty electric truck order to date

Deploying electric trucks is just one of DFDS’ initiatives to reduce C0 2 emissions by 45% in 2030

emissions by 45% in 2030 New electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS’ European logistics network during 2022 and 2023





The order of electric trucks marks the beginning of a transition to a sustainable logistics supply chain offering in line with DFDS’ Climate Action Plan to reduce emissions from transport equipment.

"At DFDS, we're determined to become carbon neutral and offer a sustainable supply chain for our customers across Europe and Turkey. Electrification is an important element in this journey. The electrical trucks will be deployed in 2022 and 2023 to replace conventional trucks", says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of DFDS’ Logistics Division.