Fabege Buys SHH Bostad for SEK 800 Million
- (PLX AI) – Fabege acquires SHH Bostad AB for SEK 800 million.
- SHH is a real estate development company with a focus on residential and local authority properties
- The acquisition will increase the development rights portfolio to the equivalent of approximately 10,000 homes, primarily in the Stockholm region
- The two largest owners of SHH Bostad were Misha Moeremans d'Emaus (founder and former CEO) and Fastighets AB Balder, with approximately 31% and 21% of the shares respectively
