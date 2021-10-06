Fabege Buys SHH Bostad for SEK 800 Million Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 08:17 | | 30 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 08:17 | (PLX AI) – Fabege acquires SHH Bostad AB for SEK 800 million.SHH is a real estate development company with a focus on residential and local authority propertiesThe acquisition will increase the development rights portfolio to the equivalent of … (PLX AI) – Fabege acquires SHH Bostad AB for SEK 800 million.SHH is a real estate development company with a focus on residential and local authority propertiesThe acquisition will increase the development rights portfolio to the equivalent of … (PLX AI) – Fabege acquires SHH Bostad AB for SEK 800 million.

SHH is a real estate development company with a focus on residential and local authority properties

The acquisition will increase the development rights portfolio to the equivalent of approximately 10,000 homes, primarily in the Stockholm region

The two largest owners of SHH Bostad were Misha Moeremans d'Emaus (founder and former CEO) and Fastighets AB Balder, with approximately 31% and 21% of the shares respectively



