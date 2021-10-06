DFDS Orders 100 Electric Trucks from Volvo
(PLX AI) – DFDS orders 100 electric trucks from Volvo.Says this is Europe’s largest heavy-duty electric truck order to dateNew electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS’ European logistics network during 2022 and 2023Part of DFDS initiated for …
- (PLX AI) – DFDS orders 100 electric trucks from Volvo.
- Says this is Europe’s largest heavy-duty electric truck order to date
- New electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS’ European logistics network during 2022 and 2023
- Part of DFDS initiated for reducing CO2 emissions by 45% in 2030
- The electric trucks can drive up to 300 km when fully charged and will be used for both short and long trips in DFDS’ supply chain solutions
