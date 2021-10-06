DFDS Orders 100 Electric Trucks from Volvo Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 08:24 | | 35 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 08:24 | (PLX AI) – DFDS orders 100 electric trucks from Volvo.Says this is Europe’s largest heavy-duty electric truck order to dateNew electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS’ European logistics network during 2022 and 2023Part of DFDS initiated for … (PLX AI) – DFDS orders 100 electric trucks from Volvo.Says this is Europe’s largest heavy-duty electric truck order to dateNew electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS’ European logistics network during 2022 and 2023Part of DFDS initiated for … (PLX AI) – DFDS orders 100 electric trucks from Volvo.

Says this is Europe’s largest heavy-duty electric truck order to date

New electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS’ European logistics network during 2022 and 2023

Part of DFDS initiated for reducing CO2 emissions by 45% in 2030

