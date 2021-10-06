DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA 06.10.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 6th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is finalizing all required steps in preparation to a pre-IND meeting to initiate a phase I trial against melanoma using its DC cancer vaccine candidate AccuVAC-D002.

Defence has successfully exploited the use of its AccumTM technology platform to develop a large pipeline of products in immune-oncology and infectious diseases. Amongst its lead products is AccuVAC-D002, a DC-based cancer vaccine engineered to treat melanoma. The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens. Defence's scientific team recently identified a novel function for the use of "free" AccumTM and its recently developed variants as anti-cancer molecules.



"We have successfully moved our product pipeline forward and developed various cancer vaccines including AccuVAC-D002. With the synopsis in hand, we are actively working with a large established CRO in the USA to identify and set-up the site for our Phase I against melanoma in the first half of 2022", says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Defence Therapeutics has antibody-drug conjugates and vaccines in late-stage pre-clinical development and/or undergoing GLP studies. With two DC cancer vaccines (AccuVAC-D001 and D002) undergoing manufacturing in clean rooms, Defence is most likely to initiate its Phase I trials in Q1/Q2 of 2022.

Skin Cancer Treatment Market to reach USD 14.55 Billion with a 7.5% CAGR by 2027, according to a report by Fortune Business InsightsTM.



About Defence: