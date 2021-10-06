checkAd

DGAP-News Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2021, 08:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA

06.10.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 6th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is finalizing all required steps in preparation to a pre-IND meeting to initiate a phase I trial against melanoma using its DC cancer vaccine candidate AccuVAC-D002.

Defence has successfully exploited the use of its AccumTM technology platform to develop a large pipeline of products in immune-oncology and infectious diseases. Amongst its lead products is AccuVAC-D002, a DC-based cancer vaccine engineered to treat melanoma. The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens. Defence's scientific team recently identified a novel function for the use of "free" AccumTM and its recently developed variants as anti-cancer molecules.

"We have successfully moved our product pipeline forward and developed various cancer vaccines including AccuVAC-D002. With the synopsis in hand, we are actively working with a large established CRO in the USA to identify and set-up the site for our Phase I against melanoma in the first half of 2022", says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Defence Therapeutics has antibody-drug conjugates and vaccines in late-stage pre-clinical development and/or undergoing GLP studies. With two DC cancer vaccines (AccuVAC-D001 and D002) undergoing manufacturing in clean rooms, Defence is most likely to initiate its Phase I trials in Q1/Q2 of 2022.

Skin Cancer Treatment Market to reach USD 14.55 Billion with a 7.5% CAGR by 2027, according to a report by Fortune Business InsightsTM.

About Defence:

Seite 1 von 3
Defence Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS PREPARES FOR PHASE I TRIAL TO TEST ITS DC CANCER VACCINE, ACCUVAC-D002, AGAINST MELANOMA 06.10.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - TERMINATION OF DUTCH SOP ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich erstmals auf der Intersolar Europe 2021 als Produzent von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec wächst im dritten Quartal weiter und verzeichnet Rekord-Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: TUI veröffentlicht Buchungs-Update für das abgeschlossene Q4 und kündigt weitere Stärkung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2021 / ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox finalisiert Verkauf des US-Geschäfts und passt Prognose an
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Defence Therapeutics finalisiert ihre Ziele zum Start einer Phase-I-Studie gegen Brustkrebs
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS TO FINALIZE ITS OBJECTIVES TO INITIATE A PHASE I TRIAL AGAINST BREAST CANCER
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS FINALISIERT IHRE ZIELE ZUM START EINER PHASE-I-STUDIE GEGEN BRUSTKREBS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Anzeige: Valneva, Defence Therapeutics, CureVac – Impfstoffhersteller aus der zweiten Reihe bieten hohes Potential
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
20.09.21Defence Therapeutics meldet den erfolgreichen Verlauf von Entwicklung und Tests einer neuartigen intranasalen COVID-19-Impfstoffformulierung an Tieren
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS MELDET DEN ERFOLGREICHEN VERLAUF VON ENTWICKLUNG UND TESTS EINER NEUARTIGEN INTRANASALEN COVID-19-IMPFSTOFFFORMULIERUNG AN TIEREN
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE FORMULATION IN ANIMALS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Health Europa berichtet über Defence Therapeutics: Der neue COVID-Impfstoff von Defence Therapeutics wurde erfolgreich getestet
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21Defence Therapeutics führt erfolgreiche Tests seines AccuVAC-PT001- Impfstoffs gegen Covid-19 in einem Nicht-Nagetiermodell durch
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS FÜHRT ERFOLGREICHE TESTS SEINES ACCUVAC-PT001- IMPFSTOFFS GEGEN COVID-19 IN EINEM NICHT-NAGETIERMODELL DURCH
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten