Pharnext to Host 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day

Attendees invited to join in person in New York, or virtually via a simultaneous live webcast, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. CET

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, will be hosting a hybrid Research and Development (R&D) day on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. CET.

The Pharnext 2021 R&D Day will provide the investment community and other stakeholders an opportunity to hear about the Company from the management team, including a detailed discussion on its lead clinical asset PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) and an assessment of the market opportunity. In addition, key thought leaders will share their perspectives on the Company's late-stage clinical development program.

In addition to Pharnext's management team - Dr David Horn Solomon, CEO, Dr Adrian Hepner, CMO and Head of R&D, and Xavier Paoli, CCO - featured presenters will include:

  • Mario Saporta, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Human Genetics and Director of CMT Center of Excellence at Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami (FL, USA) and lead investigator of the PREMIER trial in North America;
  • Florian P. Thomas, MD, PhD, Founding Chair & Professor, Department of Neurology, Hackensack University Medical Center & Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (NJ, USA) and U.S. lead investigator of the PLEO-CMT trial;
  • Allison Moore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation.

Event Details

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CET at Convene, 530 Fifth Avenue (between 44th & 45th Streets) New York, NY 10036 and can also be accessed online on the event website by following this link: https://pharnextranddday.convene.com/. Registration is accessible on the same link or by visiting the "Events" section of the Pharnext website (www.pharnext.com).

An archived webcast will also be available on Pharnext's website following the event.

About Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A ('CMT1A')

Charcot-Marie-Tooth ('CMT') disease encompasses a heterogeneous group of inherited, severe, debilitating, progressive and chronic peripheral neuropathies. CMT1A, the most common type of CMT, is an orphan disease with a prevalence of 1/5000 people affecting about 150,000 people in Europe and the U.S. and about 1,500,000 people worldwide. The genetic mutation responsible for CMT1A is a duplication of the PMP22 gene coding for a peripheral myelin protein. The duplication of this gene results in overexpression of the PMP22 protein and failure of Schwann cells to produce normal myelin (neuronal sheath). The lack of a normal myelin structure and function leads to abnormal peripheral nerve conduction and axonal loss. As a result of peripheral nerve degradation, patients suffer from progressive muscle atrophy in both the legs and arms causing problems with walking, running and balance as well as abnormal hand functioning. They might also suffer from mild to moderate sensory disorders. First symptoms usually appear during adolescence and will progressively evolve throughout life. Patients with the most severe form of CMT1A end up in wheelchairs, representing at least 5% of cases. To date, no curative or symptomatic medications have been approved and treatment consists of supportive care such as orthotics, leg braces, physical and occupational therapy or surgery. More information can be found at https://pharnext.com/en/disease/charcot-marie-tooth.

