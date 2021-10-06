checkAd

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in Nigeria

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 08:53  |  105   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) announces the entering into of a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Westfield Exploration and Production Limited (“Westfield”), a Nigerian entity that has entered into a Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement (“RFTSA”) with Erebiina Energy Resources Limited (“Erebiina”) to participate in the Emohua Field in Nigeria, located in OML 22, which is 6 km west of Port Harcourt.

The Emohua Field

The Emohua Field, which was recently awarded to Erebiina (60%) and the balance (40%) to other local Nigerian entities in the 2020/2021 Marginal Field Bid Round, is situated onshore on dry land terrain in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta area. The Emohua Field is situated approximately 6 km west of the city of Port Harcourt in Rivers State and approximately 30 km west of the Oza Field, which Decklar is currently developing. The Bonny Oil Export Terminal and Bonny LNG plant are located approximately 50 km south of the Emohua Field.

The Emohua Field was formerly operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (“SPDC”). It was awarded to Erebiina by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2021 as part of the Marginal Field Program.

One well (Emohua-1) was drilled by Shell Production Development Company (“SPDC”) in 1979 to a depth of 11,050 ft and encountered oil and gas in several stacked reservoirs. The well was suspended by SPDC as an oil and gas discovery. Data available includes 3-D seismic acquired in 2000/2001 and wireline log data. Petrophysical analysis showed the presence of nine hydrocarbon bearing zones ranging from 20 ft to 70 ft thick. Seismic interpretation also shows upside potential in the deeper undrilled/untested zones where potential closures exist.

The next planned stages for development of the Emohua Field include re-entering the existing Emohua-1 well, drilling and completion of up to nine additional wells, installation of production and export facilities, and construction of flowlines. The Emohua Field can potentially be placed on production in an expedited manner immediately after the re-entry of the Emohua-1 well due to existing oil and gas export pipelines being located within 5 km of the well.

Seite 1 von 4
Benzin jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in Nigeria CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) announces the entering into of a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase all of the issued and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City ...
Titel
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Partners With Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to Develop the Newest COVID19 Antigen Test on ...
Mindset Pharma Expands Pipeline: Identifies Additional Next Generation 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Lead Candidates
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Emerging Markets Report: The Right Place at the Right Time
A.I.S. Resources Plans New RC Drill Program at Yalgogrin Gold Project
FTI Consulting Enhances Health Solutions Practice with Three Senior Appointments
Wesdome Continues to Define Kiena High Grade Zones Near Underground Infrastructure and at Surface
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Laredo Petroleum Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Leidenschaftlich, kraftvoll, dynamisch: Yadea wird offizieller Partner der deutschen XLETIX Challenge Berlin
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
02.10.21High Arctic Announces Executive Appointment and Provides an Update on Activities in Papua New Guinea
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Super E10 im September so teuer wie seit achteinhalb Jahren nicht
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Laredo Petroleum Publishes 2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Verband: Weiter keine Entspannung an britischen Tankstellen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Oza-1 Well Re-Entry and Testing Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21PGS 3D Data Covers Angola 2021 Offshore Licensing Round | Kwanza Shelf and Lower Congo Basin
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten