Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in Nigeria

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the “Company” or “Decklar”) announces the entering into of a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Westfield Exploration and Production Limited (“Westfield”), a Nigerian entity that has entered into a Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement (“RFTSA”) with Erebiina Energy Resources Limited (“Erebiina”) to participate in the Emohua Field in Nigeria, located in OML 22, which is 6 km west of Port Harcourt.

The Emohua Field, which was recently awarded to Erebiina (60%) and the balance (40%) to other local Nigerian entities in the 2020/2021 Marginal Field Bid Round, is situated onshore on dry land terrain in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta area. The Emohua Field is situated approximately 6 km west of the city of Port Harcourt in Rivers State and approximately 30 km west of the Oza Field, which Decklar is currently developing. The Bonny Oil Export Terminal and Bonny LNG plant are located approximately 50 km south of the Emohua Field.

The Emohua Field was formerly operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (“SPDC”). It was awarded to Erebiina by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2021 as part of the Marginal Field Program.

One well (Emohua-1) was drilled by Shell Production Development Company (“SPDC”) in 1979 to a depth of 11,050 ft and encountered oil and gas in several stacked reservoirs. The well was suspended by SPDC as an oil and gas discovery. Data available includes 3-D seismic acquired in 2000/2001 and wireline log data. Petrophysical analysis showed the presence of nine hydrocarbon bearing zones ranging from 20 ft to 70 ft thick. Seismic interpretation also shows upside potential in the deeper undrilled/untested zones where potential closures exist.

The next planned stages for development of the Emohua Field include re-entering the existing Emohua-1 well, drilling and completion of up to nine additional wells, installation of production and export facilities, and construction of flowlines. The Emohua Field can potentially be placed on production in an expedited manner immediately after the re-entry of the Emohua-1 well due to existing oil and gas export pipelines being located within 5 km of the well.